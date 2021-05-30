Patrolman Samuel Eldridge was off duty on May 31, 1889, when he realized that Johnstown was experiencing serious flooding and people would need help.
He headed out into the storm around 3 p.m. to serve and protect his community in his role as a police officer.
His wife protested, and Eldridge promised to return to their home on Apple Alley in downtown if the situation became too dangerous, according to a recounting of events in J.J. McLaurin’s contemporary book, “The Story of Johnstown: Its Early Settlement, Rise and Progress, Industrial Growth, and Appalling Flood on May 31st, 1889.”
Unbeknownst to Eldridge, at almost the exact same time, the South Fork Dam broke, sending 20 million tons of water down the valley. It crashed into the city without warning.
Eldridge, a 35-year-old father of three children, was one of 2,209 people who died in the flood, 132 years ago Monday.
“The flood caught him in the street and swept him to his death,” McLaurin wrote. “Mrs. Eldridge and her children spent the night in the attic of their house, which was sheltered in some way and is still standing, though everything in it was destroyed. The children took the Bible with them to their place of refuge, and little Sarah, aged seven, prayed on it all night for her papa. When morning came and Mr. Eldridge did not appear, his wife knew he had been lost. His body was one of the first to be recovered.”
Eldridge is among the Johnstown police officers who died in the line of duty who are honored as part of a memorial display inside the department’s roll-call room.
“History is important,” Johnstown Police Department Capt. Chad Miller said. “It’s important in the department. It’s important to recognize those who sacrificed before us and for the community. I want to make sure the officers know ... the history, they know who’s come before them, they know the dangers of the job, they know what can happen, and honor those that sacrificed their life for us. They’re our brothers.”
Eldridge is buried at Grandview Cemetery.
But there is no memorial there to the man described by eminent historian and author David McCullough as “one of the best-known policemen in town” in his book “The Johnstown Flood.”
“You talk about heroes,” said Nick Wuckovich, a Johnstown Flood Museum tour guide. “There was a guy that I would say you could classify him as a hero. He could have very easily, and nobody would have ever known the difference, stayed home, stayed with his family, took care of his family. But he wasn’t that kind of guy. He realized the town was in desperate straits with the flooding even before the dam (water) arrived.
“There’s a guy there who’s a hero, and there’s no marker for him to say he gave his life for the Borough of Johnstown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.