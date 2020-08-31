A second person is being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting at an 8th Ward bar on Sunday, while a man originally found by emergency responders was critically injured.
In a release to media, Johnstown police said a black man was found with several gunshot wounds at the scene and transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The man, who was found outside Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, sustained life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized Monday, interim police Chief Chad Miller said.
Another person went to the hospital on his own for injuries related to the shooting, Miller said.
Police did not provide details about the second individual's injuries.
Johnstown police detectives are still investigating the case.
As of noon Monday, no charges had been filed.
The incident was reported at 1:43 a.m. Sunday at Big Shot Bob's House of Wings.
Employees told The Tribune-Democrat that customers hid inside the bar as the sound of gunfire rang out.
