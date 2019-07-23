A homeless man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of kidnapping a 5-month-old child that he claimed had been abused, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Bruno Boyd, 44, with kidnapping a minor, unlawful restraint of a minor, interfering with custody of children and making a false report to police.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to the parking lot of Save A Lot in the West End and found Boyd and the child.
Boyd told police that he had been living with two people at an Oakhurst Homes apartment since leaving a halfway house on Washington Street. Boyd said he took the child from the apartment because the infant was being physically abused.
Boyd reportedly told police that in the middle of the night, he could hear the child "scream bloody murder," the complaint said.
Boyd also told police the abuse had been ongoing for about two months, and inside the apartment, "there is blood all over," the complaint said.
Police had the child examined at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but doctors found no signs of abuse. Police said they searched the Oakhurst apartment but found no signs of child abuse.
Police allege that when Boyd took the child to Save A Lot, the child's mother showed up. He refused to give her the child, the complaint said.
Boyd was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
