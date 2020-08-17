A man was in police custody Sunday following a report of shots fired near Oakhurst Homes, Johnstown police said.
According to Johnstown police Officer Brian Stevens, a man in his 30s fired a blank from his handgun at approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday after an altercation started in the Wagner Street area.
No injuries were reported, Stevens said.
The man remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
Police said the man was carrying a handgun with an obliterated serial number, which is illegal in Pennsylvania. He was awaiting an arraignment
