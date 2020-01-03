Tips received through the Johnstown Police Department’s new tip411 smartphone application helped lead to the apprehension of a city man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, police Capt. Chad Miller wrote in an email Friday.
“This is just one example of how tip411 is helping us locate wanted individuals and get them off the streets,” Miller wrote. “Tip411 is also helping us locate drug trafficking areas in and out of the city that we were previously unaware of.”
Miller wrote that the police department received several tips about Jamie Blough, 47, of the Woodvale section of Johnstown, who was arrested Friday.
