A fugitive from New York was jailed in Cambria County following a shots fired report Monday on Lunen Street, authorities said.
Francisco Rey, 24, was in the 200 block of Lunen Street just before 1 a.m. when he experienced a sharp pain and fell over believing that he had been shot, Johnstown police Detective Cory Adams said.
Someone drove Rey to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, where it was determined that he had not been shot, Adams said.
Rey was taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, where he is being held on dangerous drug charges out of New York.
Police investigated the report of shots fired but found no victim, weapon or shell casings, Adams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.