Johnstown police issued an arrest warrant for the masked man they believe robbed a credit union in February.
Police allege that Derrick Lee Smith, 30, robbed the Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union on Feb. 20 and fled to Philadelphia.
According to a criminal complaint, Smith entered the credit union on Vine Street wearing a plaid hooded jacket and partially masked face and handed the teller a note stating, "this is a stickup."
He demanded only $100 bills and no "marked bills." He fled with $1,100.
Video showed Smith walking around in the area of Franklin and Vine streets before the robbery.
A police detective spoke with Smith's former girlfriend who identified his photograph, the complaint said.
Smith was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 814-472-2100 or text JPD to 847411. Add a space and then type in your information and hit send.
