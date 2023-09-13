JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A “threatening” voicemail left at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is being investigated by Johnstown police.
Johnstown police Capt. Michael Plunkard said police reviewed the message on Monday and are following up on leads.
Given the fact that the investigation remained ongoing, Plunkard said he could not elaborate on the specific contents of the voicemail. Out of an abundance of caution, patrols are being increased around the property during operating hours to ease YMCA staff and members’ concerns.
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring said that the staff thought it was important to report the voicemail to the public for awareness – and in case someone might be able to “connect the dots” and provide details about who might have made the call.
Members and YMCA program participants were emailed about the incident and a statement was released on the Greater Johnstown YMCA website.
“Unfortunately, incidents like this are becoming more common (in society) ... and the public is getting used to being made aware of them,” Sebring said on Wednesday.
“The Y(MCA) is working closely with local authorities and following their lead to ensure that the situation is handled appropriately,” the YMCA statement read.
The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is located at 100 Haynes St. in the Kernville section of Johnstown.
