Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Johnstown police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police said they were called to the Oakhurst Homes section of the city around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found Terrell Dykes, 28, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Dykes was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Franklin Street, where he is listed in stable condition, police Capt. Chad Miller said in a release.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you