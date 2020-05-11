Johnstown police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Police said they were called to the Oakhurst Homes section of the city around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found Terrell Dykes, 28, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Dykes was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Franklin Street, where he is listed in stable condition, police Capt. Chad Miller said in a release.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
