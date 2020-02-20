Johnstown police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday at the downtown branch of Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union, 544 Vine St.
No injuries were reported.
The incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. at the Vine Street office, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
The credit union's CEO Mary Summits said surveillance cameras captured footage inside the location and it has been turned over to city police.
She credited her staff for handling the situation responsibly.
"It's an unfortunate incident. But the staff handled themselves professionally, and at the end of the day, everyone made it through the ordeal safely – and that's our goal," Summits said. "The most important thing is that no one was hurt."
The Vine Street branch was closed Thursday to allow staff to go home and "decompress," she said.
The location will be reopened Friday and operate during normal business hours.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
