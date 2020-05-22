Johnstown police are investigating reports of shots fired Thursday night in the city's Moxhan section.
A 911 supervisor said three calls came in around 10:39 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 700 block of Park Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 4:56 pm
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
