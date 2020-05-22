Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Johnstown police are investigating reports of shots fired Thursday night in the city's Moxhan section.

A 911 supervisor said three calls came in around 10:39 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 700 block of Park Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

