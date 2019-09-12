Johnstown police are investigating two gunfire incidents that occurred Wednesday and Thursday, both of which are believed to be connected.
Investigators are asking anyone who might have heard or spotted anything in the neighborhoods to reach out to the department.
The first occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. Wednesday near the Central Avenue Sheetz store in Moxham, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.
Investigators suspect one or more individuals were being targeted at the time, and police are trying to narrow down the spot where the shooting occurred, he said.
Approximately three hours later, just after midnight, police received several calls about the sound of gunfire near 612 Wood St.
A discharged bullet was found across the street from the home, Johnstown police said.
Police said an officer noticed bullet holes in a window and window frame at the home, but the male sitting on the home's porch was not cooperative, the investigating officer reported.
The man reportedly told police the holes were a month old and that he reported the incident, but after police determined there were no reports on file about gunfire in the neighborhood during that period, the man "refused to answer any questions."
The public is asked to call Johnstown police at 814-472-2100 with any information that might aid them in their investigation.
