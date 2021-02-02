A domestic incident turned to gunfire in the Oakhurst Homes late Sunday and Johnstown police are investigating, interim Police Chief Chad Miller said.
The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. near Building 28 of the Oakhurst Homes housing community, Miller said.
No one was injured but Johnstown police indicated a car was struck during the altercation between two parties.
He said police were working to determine whether shots were fired toward or from a vehicle involved.
The actor fled the scene, Miller said.
In the moments after the shooting, Cambria County 911 staff received seven calls about "shots fired" starting at 11:01 p.m., a 911 supervisor said.
As of Tuesday, no one was in custody and no charges have been filed. Police continue investigating the case.
Anyone with information that could assist police can call the Cambria County non-emergency line at 814-472-2100.
