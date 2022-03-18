JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police detectives are searching for what caused a small fire in an vacant building on Railroad Street on Friday.
City fire Chief Robert Statler is calling the 2 p.m. fire suspicious.
The fire started inside a two-story commercial building in the 700 block of Railroad Street at the corner of Feeder Street next to St. John Gualbert Activity Center. A man across the street at Hope Cyclery said he called in the fire after seeing smoke.
No injuries were reported.
A two-story vacant house on Woodvale Avenue was torched Monday. Police said a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old used a stick lighter to start a mattress on fire.
Fighters are not linking any of the recent fires.
"I'm not prepared to do that," Statler said.
