A shotgun with its serial numbers removed, two handguns and drugs were found inside a vehicle parked outside an 8th Ward convenience store Saturday, Johnstown police said.
Investigators said the discovery was made after police were called to the Franklin Street store on reports of a "suspicious person" that ended up prompting a vehicle search on the property, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller wrote in a release to media.
Tonia Corley, 41, of Jerome, was arrested at the scene and faces four counts of unlawful firearm possession, including one charge for possessing a gun with altered serial numbers. She also faces charges for hindering apprehension and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, online court records show.
Police said two other people were also taken into custody at the scene.
Edwin Feliciano, 46, and Corey Heinrich, 32, were charged with public drunkenness, Miller wrote.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
