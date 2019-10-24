A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was shot outside an Oakhurst Homes apartment, authorities said.
Johnstown police Sgt. Cory Adams said the girl is expected to make a full recovery.
The shooting happened at at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday.
City police and firefighters along with Hilltop EMS and the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) responded.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at the Cambria County non emergency number: 814-472-2100.
