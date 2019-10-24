Johnstown Police Department cruiser

A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was shot outside an Oakhurst Homes apartment, authorities said.

Johnstown police Sgt. Cory Adams said the girl is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting happened at at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday.

City police and firefighters along with Hilltop EMS and the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) responded.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at the Cambria County non emergency number: 814-472-2100.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you