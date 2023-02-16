Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.