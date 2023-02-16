JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All uniformed Johnstown police officers will soon be outfitted with body cameras when on patrol.
The department recently acquired 19 cameras, made by a company called Axon, after receiving more than $64,000 in state funding to cover the cost.
Chief Richard Pritchard expects the system to be fully up and running by the end of next week.
“With the wearing of body cameras, it improves our accountability to the public that we serve,” Pritchard said during a press conference at the Public Safety Building on Thursday.
“It also helps us to record, and document, and get the facts, and be able to go back and look at them and put them into the report. It will help us to prosecute those cases a lot better. It’s a win-win, either way. The citizens win. We win.”
Capt. Michael Plunkard provided a demonstration of the cameras that can be activated either manually or whenever an officer removes a gun from a holster. All other cameras in the area will also be turned on at the same time. A signal will be received back at the station, enabling other officers to view the activity live.
The recorded video will become part of the evidence in any case, along with other information gathered by police.
“It’s all about integration and it’s all about collecting information and putting it all into one area that’s at the officer’s fingertips so that they can find that information and use it for their benefit,” Pritchard said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, whose 72nd District used to include Johnstown, helped the department acquire the funds.
“To a lot of us, that’s a lot of money, but, in the end, that’s not that much money for the state,” said Burns, founder of the Blue Lives Matters Caucus.
“We were able to go back to Harrisburg and get the grant to make this possible. And, as you can see by this technology, it’s going to help them do their jobs better, it’s going to help keep the public safe and it’s needed for every officer.”
