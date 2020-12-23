Johnstown police performed a search of Jilly Todaro’s home along the 500 block of Franklin Street on Wednesday afternoon in connection to her disappearance.
Todaro, 43, was last seen Dec. 13 in the area of her residence, which she shared with her boyfriend Brian Giles, 45.
“We have our suspects, we have our ideas,” JPD Detective Sgt. Cory Adams said.
“We’re just trying to find the rest of the pieces.”
Adams said something was discovered in the home, but he wouldn’t disclose what.
He also confirmed that a concurrent search was performed by authorities along the hillside of the Inclined Plane, but reported finding nothing significant in either area.
Adams added that police “have an idea” of what happened to Todaro and noted that there are “a lot of leads” they are investigating, but wouldn’t say if they believe the woman is still alive.
Giles was connected to another missing person case two years ago. His wife, Nancy Giles, was reported missing in October of 2018 after reportedly going for a walk and never returning.
In May 2019, her body was discovered in a shallow grave along a hillside trail near Roosevelt Boulevard, not far from the Stone Bridge by a man using a metal detector in the area.
The case was ruled a homicide, but no charges have been filed.
Adams said that connection is why police were searching the area.
Anyone with information on Todaro’s whereabouts or anyone who has seen or spoken to her is asked to contact the Johnstown police through the Cambria County Non-Emergency line, 814-472-2100.
