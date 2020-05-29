Minneapolis is in chaos.
Sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for his life, while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into the victim’s neck for several minutes, protests about police brutality turned into nights of rioting with violence, fires and looting.
And, although the events are happening far away, Johnstown area residents have watched them unfold live on television and online all week.
“When stuff like this happens, actions that are a thousand miles away affect us as if they happened in our own backyard,” Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson said. “And, because of that, we have to be even more cognizant of the things that we’re doing. So, when incidents like this occur, we take it very seriously and we look to see what we’re doing, what we can do better, what we’re doing good, that type of thing.”
Floyd was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly trying to spend a counterfeit $20 bill.
Bystanders recorded the incident in which Floyd, 46, cried out multiple times that he could not breathe, while pinned under the officer’s knee.
“I would like to classify that it’s not representative of all the good work that’s done by police officers on a daily basis,” Johnson said.
“What occurred there cannot continue to happen. … In all of my training and all my experience with the state and that stuff, you aways want to know the whole story before you say anything. And, I’m only basing my opinions on what I’m seeing there, and it looks really, really bad.
“What the world has been shown is not acceptable. The police community has to work really, really hard across the country, across the world to avoid situations like that.”
Johnstown City Councilman Ricky Britt, a prominent leader in the local black community, described the scene as “awful.”
“It’s a scary situation knowing this is 2020 and this kind of stuff still goes on,” Britt said.
“And then to still have people that believe that makes this a righteous thing, that makes it right, they can’t see any wrong in it. That’s a scary feeling. And you’ve got people that support that kind of stuff. That’s what bothers me.”
Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who all appeared to stand by and not do anything to address the situation – were fired.
“A lot has been made of the fact that none of the other guys there told him to stop doing that,” Johnson said. “I’m confident the guys that I work with would have stepped in, told somebody to knock it off.”
Violence escalated with rioters eventually setting fire to a police station.
Responses came in from across the nation, including a policy statement issued by President Donald Trump, using Twitter: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
No protests have occurred in the Johnstown region.
Instead, Johnson, Britt and City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King talked about the work done between the police department and black community to develop a positive relationship, which includes the three of them meeting frequently.
Johnson said he encourages open lines of communication and asks anybody with questions or comments about race relations in the city to talk to him.
“I feel that the police, certainly our chief, are out there trying to build relationships within the community,” said King, pastor at Christ Centered Community Church. “They do everything from ‘Coffee with a Cop’ to coming to community meetings to meet with the public. The position of the school resource officer becomes paramount at this point because that officer has the ability to interact with the youth of our community to actually help steer them, to influence them.”
Britt added: “In Johnstown here, we keep a pretty good rapport with the chief. Sylvia and I, we meet with him once a month. He stays on top of stuff. He gives us good feedback. If there’s a problem, he addresses it immediately.”
On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
“It is the first step toward justice, but we have a long road ahead of us,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a released statement.
“We still live with the consequences of slavery and racism.
“It has been institutionalized over generations in our criminal justice system, our economy, our health care system, and our schools.
“The killing of George Floyd is an especially painful reminder of how far we have yet to travel as a nation to find peace and equality – because this could be anywhere in America.”
