A second person has been charged with kidnapping in connection with an incident last month in which a 5-year-old girl was found wandering alone in the hot sun in downtown Johnstown during the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, authorities said.
City police charged Christopher Kahley, 42, of the 700 block of Kennedy Avenue, with kidnapping, interference with custody of children and endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, multiple people called police around 2 p.m. June 22 about a child pushing a stroller along Locust Street, which was crowded with bikers and street vendors.
Police said they found Hope Rager, 29, after the band that was performing at the gazebo announced that police were searching for the parents of a lost child, the complaint said.
Rager told police that the child’s guardians had given her and Kahley permission to take four children to the event and that an older child was to be watching the girl.
Police said they contacted Cambria County Children and Youth Services. It was later determined that the children’s legal guardians had not given them permission to take the children, the complaint said.
Kahley was arraigned on Saturday by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bail.
Rager was arrested last month and faces similar charges.
