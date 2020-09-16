An Alabama truck driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash near Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday that sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Joseph Martin, 54, of Tuskegee, on Wednesday, with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, a misdemeanor and two summary traffic summaries.
According to a criminal complaint, Martin was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer on Roosevelt Boulevard at 5:20 p.m. when he struck the back of a Subaru sedan while attempting to change lanes near Washington Street. The Subaru spun out and ended up near the center barrier. Police said Martin kept driving until Richland Township police stopped the truck on Jari Drive.
A passenger in the Subaru was taken by West End Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street. The driver refused medical treatment, the complaint said.
Martin told police that he drove through Johnstown but denied hitting the Subaru. Martin told police that the damage to his truck was old.
Martin will answer the charges at a later date before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
