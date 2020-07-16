Capt. Chad Miller has been named the Johnstown Police Department's interim chief.

He will take over the new role after current full-time Chief Robert Johnson's resignation takes effect on Aug. 7.

Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. confirmed the appointment on Thursday morning.

“Chief Johnson set a great precedent for the department, obviously,” said Miller, a 16-year veteran of the force.

“Really, you just have to maintain, keep moving in that direction until the city manager is able to find a full-time chief of police. I just want to maintain what we've got to do until the new chief can be found.”

