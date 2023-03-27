JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown bus driver is accused of shoving a child with severe autism on a special needs bus.
Johnstown police filed simple assault charges Friday against 73-year-old Christopher Ilg, of Johnstown, saying he pushed the 6-year-old while a Greater Johnstown guidance counselor was trying to escort him to his seat.
Ilg has been fired from his job, Johnstown police Officer Donald Hess Jr. wrote in an affidavit filed before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi.
The incident occurred Thursday outside Johnstown Elementary School after the bus driver refused to allow the non-verbal student on the bus, Hess said.
According to witnesses, Ilg didn't want the first-grader on his bus because he "got the other kids worked up" and didn't "listen and follow the rules," Hess wrote.
Greater Johnstown staff said the child was "sobbing" during the incident.
Hess, a school resource officer, said he spoke to two guidance counselors, including one who said she spoke with the driver and attempted to assist the child onto the bus.
The counselor said she "caught the child (when he was pushed) or he would have fallen off the bus onto the concrete curb/sidewalk," he wrote.
Efforts to reach Ilg for comment Monday were unsuccessful. Ilg did not appear to have a listed telephone number.
Hess said he reviewed security footage of exterior cameras and shared a copy of the school's incident report with the driver's employer, McIlwain Bus Lines.
The bus company positively identified the bus driver as Ilg and said the driver was being terminated.
Charges, which include misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment, were filed after speaking with the child's father, Hess said.
Court documents show Ilg will be notified by summons of the charges. An arraignment for Ilg is scheduled for May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.