JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Boswell woman was jailed Tuesday after Johnstown police said they found her asleep in a vehicle on Franklin Street with methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

City police charged Dana Nemchik, 28, of the 200 block of Circle Drive, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police also charged her with possession of a prohibited firearm and possessing a firearm without a license.

According to a criminal complaint, a city police detective was driving along Franklin Street at 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he found Nemchik asleep in a Ford Fusion that was parked in the 100 block of Franklin Street.

Police said when they woke Nemchik, they spotted a blue pill on the driver’s seat and a tan case containing suspected methamphetamine. Police seized a loaded SIG Sauer 9mm firearm from the glove box, the complaint said.

Court records show Nemchik has guilty pleas in Somerset County for felony charges of retail theft. Anyone with a felony conviction may not legally possess a firearm.

She was arraigned by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bail.

