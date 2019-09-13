Two Johnstown men and one woman were jailed Thursday on drug charges, accused of selling drugs to undercover police and confidential informants, authorities said.
Cambria County Detectives charged Daniel Edward Stringent, 33, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, Brandon Edward Keiper, 25, of the 900 Ash Street and Kayla Ann Collier, 32, of the 200 block of Hickory Street, with multiple drug-related charges.
Collier allegedly sold 10 stamp bags of heroin to a CI on Hickory Street on Sept. 5 and then sold 10 more bags of heroin to a CI on Hickory Street on Sept. 10, according to a criminal complaint.
Stringent allegedly sold Suboxone to an undercover officer on Cypress Avenue on May 1, 2018.
Keiper allegedly sold a drug with the street name of “Molly” to a confidential informant on Ash Street on June 24.
The trio was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
