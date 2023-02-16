JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Planning Commission voted on Thursday against recommending a zoning classification change that was requested by the organization behind plans for the proposed Roxbury Civic Center.
Mom’s House Inc., which wants to build a multi-million-dollar facility on Franklin Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, has requested a change from the property’s current zoning – C1, for neighborhood shopping – to R1, a designation for one-family residences that also includes “educational” and “nonprofit recreation areas” as “conditional uses.” Daycare facilities are also permitted under special exemptions.
Johnstown City Council will make the final decision on whether to make the change. It is expected to take up the matter at its March meeting.
But the planning commission voted 5-1 during Thursday’s special meeting to not recommend switching the property’s zoning from C1 to R1. Curt Davis, James White, Laura Huchel, Michael Capriotti and Linda Orlosky voted against the recommendation. Donald Buday voted in favor, although due to the language of the motion, his vote was a “nay” and the five others were recorded as “yea” votes.
“Right now, we are a day care center,” Allegra Slick, executive director of Mom’s House, said in an interview after the meeting. “We shouldn’t be a C1. We should be listed as an R1. That’s why we asked they change it. We were grandfathered in.”
The proposed center would be used for recreation and education activities. It would be located on the site of a former blighted structure at 1335 Franklin St. that Mom’s House purchased and demolished. Ground was ceremonially broken for the center in May.
“We’re trying to build a building that the people can come in for free, to use our facility for free, where children can come instead of running the streets, come inside and do something productive,” Slick said.
Slick cited a letter from the Cambria County Planning Commission that stated the proposed nonprofit recreation center “falls under a conditional use in the R-1 District in the City of Johnstown Zoning Ordinance.”
Huchel and Capriotti, both members of Johnstown City Council, felt that R1 was the wrong designation for the property, suggesting instead that it be zoned C2, a community business district that permits gymnasiums, auditoriums and day nurseries. There was no comment in the county planning commission’s letter on the possibility of zoning the property C2.
“It’s immaterial whether I support the forthcoming project that Mom’s House has,” Huchel said. “I’m all in favor of getting rid of blight in Johnstown. Please keep doing it. Wonderful work. My concern is that I can’t understand how R1 is the appropriate rezoning for this project.”
Huchel said that she “can’t imagine what Mom’s House is going to build there that won’t be more of a C2 than it is an R1. My opinion remains that I can’t see rezoning something to an R1 when the property should be in a C1 or a C2.”
Capriotti said that he thinks the project is “great,” but that it “would be more appropriate in a C2, as a C2 actually has all of the permitted uses that they have discussed with us and have shown us in their plans.”
Slick feels that C2 zoning would not meet the organization’s needs and that R1 more directly applies.
Under R1 zoning requirements, Mom’s House would need to make requests for conditional uses and special exemptions.
“If you’re talking also in an R1, you have to look for conditional use, so that’s not a given either,” said Davis, the city planning commission’s chairman. “Under an R1, you would have to go for a conditional use – and to be honest with you, if you want to start with the technicalities, you’d also have to submit a site plan whenever you put in for the request.”
There was also a discussion about which properties the proposed zoning change would apply to.
The formal application is for the property where the recreational center would be located. Slick, though, said Mom’s House wants to “bring all three of our parcels into compliance.” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said that “she did clarify to me that she wants to do all three,” which would include the current Mom’s House facility at 1325 Franklin St.
“It does not talk about, in her application, her current building as it stands,” Capriotti said. “So, at the face of the application and the property that she wants to do this work to, it falls under a C2. It meets every single criteria, and it will not require them to go through any special hoops to jump through or additional meetings to have to have in order to get it approved.”
The planning commission originally declined to make or deny a recommendation on the proposed zoning change. Then, earlier this month, City Council requested that the planning commission hold a special meeting to provide its input.
