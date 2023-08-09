JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown physician has been honored by the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association with its Family Physician of the Year award.
Conemaugh Health System’s Dr. Jessica Masser was nominated by Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Department of Family Medicine Vice Chairman Peter F. Bidey and was awarded the honor during a symposium in Hershey.
“Dr. Masser has all the qualities that are required for this award,” Bidey said, adding that she “personifies” the best of osteopathic education as a local family medicine residency program director.
Osteopathy emphasizes the manipulation of muscle tissue and bones as a component of medical treatment.
Masser, who practices in Johnstown, is board-certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment.
“Through her work with students and residents at her residency, she advances their education and continues to increase our osteopathic family medicine footprint,” Bidey said. “She is the embodiment of a family physician leader. She knows her patients in and outside of the hospital, and for that, they are truly lucky.”
The Family Physician of the Year award is presented in recognition of outstanding service to the profession, the statewide association said.
“Specific attributes include selfless acts of service to the profession, characteristics of the ideal family physician, including but not limited to empathy, patient-centered care, respect for the profession, and models of professionalism in their community and profession,” Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center wrote in a release to media.
Masser earned her master’s degree in medical education from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and her doctorate from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), where she also earned a master’s degree in biomedical sciences.
