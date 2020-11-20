A Johnstown pharmacist has pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to a charge of unlawfully distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, and was sentenced to a probation term, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced late Thursday.
Joseph Martella Jr., 57, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon to spend six months on probation and to pay a $3,000 fine, according to a press release from Brady’s office.
“In connection with the guilty plea,” the press release stated, “the court was advised that, between November 2013 and June 2016, Martella, a licensed Pennsylvania pharmacist, dispensed oxycodone, morphine sulfate and hydrocodone by filling prescriptions at Martella(’s) Pharmacy in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, knowing said prescriptions were not issued for legitimate medical purposes.”
Martella also agreed in a settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration that he would not dispense Schedule II or III narcotics for three years, according to the press release.
Martella was accused when he was indicted on 109 counts in 2018 of conspiring with Peter James Ridella, a retired Johnstown physician, to dispense narcotics to a person identified in court documents as “J.R.,” The Tribune-Democrat reported then.
When Ridella pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to unlawfully distribute narcotics and health care fraud in 2018, his attorney indicated that “J.R.” was Ridella’s son, who was addicted to narcotics, and that Ridella was prescribing him narcotics in an attempt to prevent him from buying street drugs.
In a statement emailed to The Tribune-Democrat, Kathleen Martella-Zucco, the pharmacy’s operations manager, said:
“Throughout this trying ordeal, it was known that this prosecution was flawed. (Martella) filled facially valid prescriptions from Dr. Peter Ridella relating to one patient for a total profit of $1,148.25 over a two-and-a-half year period of time.
“He fully cooperated with the government and today … he entered a plea of guilty to a one-count misdemeanor. The court imposed a criminal sentence and a civil settlement. Joseph has maintained his pharmacy license. He has agreed that he would not dispense Schedule II or III narcotics for a period of 3 years and will follow regulatory and reporting requirements established by the DEA.
“This brings this horrible ordeal to a conclusion. We are beyond thankful for the community outpouring and support that he has received over these past few years. He remains committed to strict compliance as it relates to PA State Board of Pharmacy and DEA regulations.”
The press release also stated that Martella’s Pharmacy would pay a $300,000 civil penalty as part of the settlement with the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Martella-Zucco told The Tribune-Democrat on Friday that Martella himself, not the pharmacy, was to pay the civil penalty; the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case said through a spokesperson Friday afternoon that the pharmacy was to pay the settlement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.