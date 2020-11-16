The pet food pantry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in downtown Johnstown is asking for support from members of the public during its annual pre-Thanksgiving donation drive.
The pantry’s coordinator, Cynthia Greig, said on Monday that its need for help is greater this year than ever before.
She explained that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to the pantry have fallen, even as more and more people are coming from further away to get help feeding their pets.
Monetary donations intended to support the pantry can be mailed to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 335 Locust St., Johnstown, Pa., 15901. In addition, donations of both money and pet food can be dropped off at the church between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The pet food pantry will be open on two days in December, down from its usual three days per month, Greig said.
Families in need of pet food can get it at the church between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. Mask-wearing is a requirement.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church launched its animal welfare ministry several years ago and has helped provide pet food to families in need since.
