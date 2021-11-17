JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As the year comes to a close, the funds are getting low and the shelves sparse at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Pet Food Pantry, coordinator Cynthia Greig said.
That’s why the group is again requesting monetary and food donations to support pets.
“There’s such a need now,” Greig said.
The pantry was started nearly a decade ago and, since then, has helped feed cats and dogs around the area by providing pet food to people who can’t afford it.
Greig said the organization has seen a significant increase in demand since last year, which saw an increase in requests for food as well.
“We help to feed every animal that we can,” she said.
With the holidays approaching and budgets stretched, those at the pantry want to make sure the pets are fed.
Those in need of pet food can stop by the pantry at 335 Locust St., Johnstown, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from January on.
Joanne McKinley, church secretary and pantry coordinator, said they’ve had 100 families visit in November and 12 emergency walk-ins as well.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” she said.
The pantry has been able to accommodate this need because of generous donations from local residents and organizations.
McKinley said the organization recently received 500 pounds of dog food from Helping Hearts & Healing Tails Animal Rescue in Ligonier. They also were given a large supply of cat treats from an area woman and pet food from the Humane Society of Cambria County.
“Everybody is pitching in,” McKinley said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
These contributions will help, but more is still needed.
Donations can be dropped off daily between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and monetary offerings can be mailed to the church at 335 Locust St., Johnstown, Pa., 15901.
