A former Johnstown pediatrician serving a minimum of 79 years behind bars has been transferred to a state prison in Wayne County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ inmate locator says Dr. Johnnie “Jack” Barto, 71, is now housed at SCI-Waymart.
He was previously housed at SCI-Camp Hill in Cumberland County.
Barto was sentenced to state prison in March to no less than 79 years and up to 158 years for the charges to which he pleaded guilty and no-contest.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, SCI-Waymart opened its doors one year ahead of schedule in 1989 to help deal with the aftermath of riots that destroyed a large portion of SCI-Camp Hill.
At the time, SCI-Waymart, which had been operated by the state’s Department of Public Welfare as Farview State Hospital, had unused building space used for inmate housing.
From 1989 to 1995, Farview State Hospital and SCI-Waymart operated as separate entities. In 1995, Farview State Hospital, a maximum-security forensic psychiatric hospital, was placed under jurisdiction of the state’s Department of Corrections and designated as a Forensic Treatment Center.
The Forensic Treatment Center at SCI-Waymart provides treatment for all psychiatric inmates within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI-Waymart houses 1,480 inmates in its facilities, which have a capacity of 1,470.
SCI-Waymart also offers educational, vocational and treatment programs, including a drug and alcohol unit, sex offender treatment program and personal care unit for inmates with a variety of medical problems.
Barto was first charged in January 2018 based on allegations he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old patient during an exam at Laurel Pediatrics in December 2017.
He was then charged in March, April and July of last year based on allegations from 31 other young family members or patients.
Collectively, Barto’s charges included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Barto pleaded guilty in December 2018 on two cases involving allegations from family members, but entered no-contest pleas for accusations of abuse from former patients.
His medical license has been suspended since Jan. 22, 2018.
The Tribune-Democrat first reported in 1998 that Barto was accused of inappropriately touching three girls during office visits at Johnstown Pediatrics over a period of four years.
Following those allegations, the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine eventually restored Barto’s license in 2000 in an order that provided a history of the accusations, but highlighted Barto’s “positive reputation in the community as a physician and community member.”
In May, a lawsuit was filed by several Barto survivors identified as Jane and/or John Doe, accusing Barto, Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, misrepresentation, civil conspiracy to endanger children and other counts.
The civil case is scheduled for a status conference in a few weeks in front of Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III.
During that conference, Krumenacker said attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants will come up with a pre-trial plan for the case, including deadlines for the exchange of evidence and pre-trial motions.
Although in criminal matters, defendants have the constitutional right to counsel, civil litigation does not guarantee representation. It is unclear whether Barto will have an attorney present at the status conference.
It’s also unclear how quickly the civil cases against Barto, Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics will be resolved.
Civil cases typically take much longer than criminal cases, Krumenacker noted.
“I anticipate this will take awhile,” he said.
Dalton & Associates of Delaware filed the civil suit on behalf of five individuals, several of whom had parents who allegedly demanded meetings with Barto or his staff after incidents of abuse.
Lawyers from Dalton & Associates accuse Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics of attempting “to protect their reputations rather than protecting children,” the civil complaint says.
“When reports about Barto sexually abusing children were initially made, the reports were largely ignored, resulting in an insufficient investigation by Laurel Pediatrics and Conemaugh to ascertain if Barto had other victims of sexual misconduct, or continued his abuse,” the lawsuit says.
Attorneys for the Barto survivors who filed the civil action say these failures occurred after Barto’s medical license was reinstated in 2000.
Conemaugh Health System says Barto was an independent physician not employed by DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and has disputed “any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of DLP Conemaugh Memorial, which are outlined in the complaint.”
Officials with Laurel Pediatrics in Richland Township, a separate entity from Conemaugh Health System and an independently-owned practice, have declined to comment on Barto’s criminal and civil cases.
