JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The city of Johnstown’s parking payment system is about to be modernized.
And rates are going up.
Beginning on Monday, April 18, drivers will be able to use the Passport Parking app, which can be downloaded at Apple’s App Store or Google Play. The new technology will enable people to pay using mobile phone, including extending time remotely without needing to return to a spot to plug a meter.
Paying with coins will also remain an option for those who prefer that method.
On the same day, fines and rates will increase.
The cost to park in the downtown will change from 25 cents per half-hour to 50 cents. Johnstown Finance Director Robert Ritter expects total parking meter revenue will be about $290,000 annually with the new rates.
Fines will also double from $10 to $20.
The extra money will go toward maintaining city-owned garages and other expenses associated with the parking program.
“I don’t think the rates have been changed for probably 20 years, I would say,” Ritter said.
“It’s really getting more in line with what a lot of municipalities have been doing.”
Johnstown plans to add parking payment kiosks as part of the upcoming Main Street beautification project.
