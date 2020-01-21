EBENSBURG – Two Johnstown men who pleaded guilty to criminal charges last year in Cambria County court were sentenced on Tuesday to participate in a two-year-long Department of Corrections program that focuses on “supervised reintegration into the community.”
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry sentenced Tre’Vonn Marquis Hancock, 22, to spend 24 months in the State Intermediate Punishment program, followed by 24 months’ state probation.
He then imposed an equivalent sentence on Kato Rashad Perry, 24. Hancock and Perry listened in over speakerphone from SCI-Greene, near Waynesburg, Greene County, where they are currently confined.
A defendant sentenced to the State Intermediate Punishment program, according to the DOC’s website, serves a flat 24-month sentence, including at least seven months in prison, two months in a “community-based therapeutic community” and six months in outpatient treatment. The balance of the 24 months consists of “supervised reintegration into the community,” the DOC says.
The program is designed for individuals convicted of low-level drug-related offenses – that is, crimes that were motivated by the defendants’ consumption of or addiction to alcohol or other drugs, according to the DOC. Those convicted of violent crimes or sex offenses are excluded.
Perry pleaded guilty before Kiniry on Dec. 3 to three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said when Perry pleaded guilty that the Cambria County Drug Task Force purchased drugs from Perry in Johnstown on three occasions – $50 worth of crack cocaine on Sept. 11, 2018; $80 worth of heroin on Aug. 1, 2019; and $50 worth of crack cocaine on Sept. 3, 2019.
Hancock pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. Assistant District Attorney Joseph R. Green said at the time that, on Sept. 30, Johnstown police found Hancock in possession of a handgun that was later found to have been stolen.
