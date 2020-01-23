A Johnstown couple will appear in Cambria County court, accused of a December home-invasion robbery of a disabled woman at Oakhurst Homes, authorities said.
Shawn David Dixon, 39, of the 1800 block of Frieda Avenue, and Rebecca Lynn Reed, 32, of the 400 block of Wood Street, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, city police said that Reed entered the apartment of a woman who she was caring for. Dixon entered the apartment wearing a mask and allegedly pulled a gun.
Dixon told a woman and her bedridden daughter to give him money that was hidden in a pillow case where they were sitting.
Dixon allegedly grabbed the pillow case and fled. Police said the pillow case was stuffed with $125 cash, two $25 Sheetz gift cards and a $25 Walmart gift card.
Reed later admitted to police she arranged the robbery with Dixon and told him about the hidden cash, the complaint said.
Both were charged with robbery and related counts.
Dixon was returned to Cambria County Prison where he is being held on $150,000 bond.
Reed was freed on $100,000 unsecured bond.
