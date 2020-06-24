Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with virtual musical presentations from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Johnstown Symphony Chorus.
On July 1, the JSC will launch its performance of "America the Beautiful," arranged by Chorus Director Jeffrey L. Webb, on its Facebook page and YouTube. A specific time was not announced.
Webb said the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult because the chorus is a tight-knit family whose members have missed their weekly rehearsals and sharing the special camaraderie of singing together as well as the chance to prepare and perform music for the community.
"We were looking forward to our Memorial Day and July 4 concerts, but since it is not safe to do so in the way that we had planned, we came up with another way to sing together virtually," he said. "We’re excited to share this with you in celebration of the unity and freedom music represents.”
Then at 4 p.m. July 4, the JSO Brass will stream a 25-minute performance of patriotic favorites live from the flag at The Inclined Plane in Westmont, complete with introductions and readings from JSO Music Director James Blachly.
The concert can be viewed on the JSO's Facebook page.
“People have often told me that it wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without the JSO, and there’s nothing like the energy we get performing for 4,000 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point," Blachly said. "This year, circumstances prevent us from being together at the stadium itself, but we’ve come together to find a creative way to continue sharing music on this important day."
He said this will be the symphony's first-ever virtual 4th of July concert and the JSO looks forward to connecting with the region to celebrate the country's freedom.
"It will be a joy to be performing for our beloved community once again," Blachly said.
For more information on both performances, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
