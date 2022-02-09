JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown officials expect to soon determine a plan for the future of the city-owned Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Pasquerilla Enterprises in November terminated the facility management agreement between its subsidiary, Crown Conventions Center Co., and the city, effective Feb. 28.
A request for proposal has been written to find another organization that could operate the center, but it has not been sent out yet. It might be sent out in the future, or Johnstown could possibly sell the building, located downtown at 301 Napoleon St.
City Council plans to hold a workshop Wednesday to discuss what to do with the conference center.
“We obviously have a lot of folks interested in continuing to do events at the conference center,” said Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky after council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. “But, once again, council is going to define a plan moving forward on whether we’re retaining it and finding a new operator for the facility or not.”
Dubnansky said “several hundreds of thousands of dollars, essentially,” of repairs are needed at the center, but the work is “in flux” until plans are finalized about how to more forward.
No events are scheduled at the conference center beyond the end of February, according to Dubnansky and City Manager Ethan Imhoff.
“My goal is to make sure there’s as small of a time as possible in between when that contract expires and when some events are ready there to happen,” Imhoff said.
The workshop will also include discussion about how to spend the city’s $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
In a change from draft guidelines, updated final U.S. Department of the Treasury rules allow municipalities to claim a standard allowance of up to $10 million for revenue loss, with all of that money available to use for general government services.
“There’s the opportunity to move that money – I believe (for) all cities – up to $10 million out of their funds into the city’s funds,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “That gives us more options of what we can do with the money then. The decision with council is to look at that. Is that even a consideration or an option to even consider? Or basically we stay status quo in what we’re doing.”
City officials have developed, but not yet formally adopted, general plans for the money.
“I’m glad we’re doing this,” City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said. “I know that everybody’s kind of on the edge of their seat, waiting for us to roll out these projects and these programs, but I don’t want us to move too fast, so we don’t get so far and realize we have to walk something back.”
