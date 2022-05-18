JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An unprecedented injection of more than $50 million of federal funding is expected to make a significant impact in Johnstown over the coming years, according to officials who provided details about how the money will be used during the Cambria Regional Chamber’s annual State of the City Address on Wednesday.
Johnstown received $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief and a $24.4 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
RAISE money is set to be used for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association-owned train station, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Inclined Plane, and Main Street.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff said there is “bureaucracy and requirements” with the RAISE money.
“The good news is that within the stakeholder group there’s much experience working with state and federal grant programs,” Imhoff said during the presentation at Ace's in the Cambria City neighborhood.
“The bad news is that, as it stands now, wading through the red tape will take time. My hope is that we can go to construction with some of the projects in 2023, but I think it’s more realistic that it will be 2024 by the time the city, CamTran and JAHA works through these processes. And, unfortunately, there are very few workarounds, but we’ll continue to work diligently with the downtown business community, residents, JAHA and CamTran to see these projects through.”
Plans are in place for the ARP dollars, including four recently launched programs for home ownership, home repairs, small business and nonprofit recovery, and nonprofit initiatives, along with spending $8 million on Main Street beautification.
“Overall, over the course of the past year, we’ve decided to expend the funds in a way that addressed not only the issues that were caused by COVID-19, but also the issues that were either made worse by COVID-19 or strategic investments to move our community forward,” Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom said.
•••
Johnstown is scheduled to leave Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by the state-imposed deadline of April 28, 2023.
The city will mark 30 years in the program this August.
“I equate it to completing a journey from the ICU to bed rest to being able to walk again,” Imhoff said.
“The city is getting out of the financial emergency room. But the city’s financial health will still need to be monitored very carefully.”
Johnstown’s general fund has finished in the black five years in a row.
But difficult financial issues remain with a shrinking tax base, legacy costs and infrastructure in need of repair.
Almost 40 percent of the population lives in poverty with Johnstown once being ranked the seventh-poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall St.
“The city is in an interesting place,” Imhoff said.
“It is in way better financial shape than it has been for years. There’s optimism about the future financial picture and for good reason. But let’s define ‘better financial shape’ because when the city was close to bankruptcy in the not too distant past, ‘in better final shape’ means we’re not going bankrupt, but we’re still in a challenging place.”
Blight is still a major issue, but, according to Imhoff, more than 400 demolition permits have been issued since 2017.
Director of Community and Economic Development John Dubnansky said there has been “substantial improvement” in blight reduction, working in conjunction with Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and other organizations. A land bank has been established and efforts are underway, through ARP funding and various sources, to improve structures that need repaired.
“We’re really looking at building stabilization efforts now, in addition to blight removal,” Dubnansky said.
The city is also working to improve its code enforcement.
“Standing up a new department will take the better part of this year, and I can assure you it’s a top priority and something the staff is spending many hours working on,” Imhoff said.
“In the 2023 budget, code enforcement is something that will need to be budgeted for like the priority that it is.”
•••
Mayor Frank Janakovic pointed to work being done by numerous people, nonprofits and businesses, highlighting projects where substantial improvements have already been made, such as with Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
“This is not just one person, one individual, one group,” Janakovic said.
“It’s many involved, coordinating with our legislators, with our government, with our businesses, all working toward the same end – to improve Johnstown, to improve our region. That’s the important piece. So, if we walk away with anything today, the biggest piece is working together has gotten us where we are at today.”
But, even with all the efforts, the city’s population continues to decline.
At its peak, there were 67,327 residents in the 1920 U.S. Census count.
Following back-to-back drops of 12.2% in both the 2000s and 2010s, the population dwindled to 18,411 in 2020.
“I don’t believe Johnstown will ever be a 60,000-person city again, but, damn it, let’s make it the best we can for the 20,000 we have and the 75,000 to 80,000 in our region,” Janakovic said.
Dubnansky pointed to increasing population as an important metric by which to judge efforts.
“That population loss for about seven or eight decades in a row, obviously, as a community, we can’t claim success until we put a plug in that,” Dubnansky said.
