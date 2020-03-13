A Johnstown man who authorities said recently suffered a drug overdose, was jailed on Wednesday, accused of using drugs in the presence of two children.
City police charged Nathan Scott Wilson, 33, of the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue, endangering the welfare of children and possession or drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, police visited the Woodvale Avenue home to check on the welfare of children ages 2 and 3. Wilson and his girlfriend gave police permission to search a bedroom.
Police found five portions of foil pieces, one foil portion with a small amount of crack cocaine, two baggies with white powder residue, a crack pipe with residue, 17 empty stamp bags marked “Rugrats” and two straws with residue, the complaint said.
Police said that Wilson had recently been released from the hospital after suffering a drug overdose. Wilson told police that he uses only about one bag every three days but only when the children are asleep. Family members took custody of the children pending completion of an investigation by Cambria County Children and Youth Services.
Wilson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
