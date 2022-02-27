JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Only one property owned by the City of Johnstown has had the necessary work done to comply with the ongoing region-wide sewer remediation project.
Berkley Hills Golf Course, located in Upper Yoder Township, was certified in November 2020, following construction that cost $7,500, according to city records obtained through a right-to-know request made by The Tribune-Democrat.
No work has been started on any properties that are actually in Johnstown – Ash Street Fire Station, Fairfield Avenue Fire Station, Roxbury Park, Public Works garage, Public Works storage, Intermodal Transportation Center, Sargent's Stadium at the Point, City Hall, Main Street Parking Garage, Public Safety Building and 722 Barclay St., a home under city ownership for blight rehabilitation purposes.
All of those properties must have lateral lines that pass pressure tests, as part of a project to reduce citywide flows to under 625 gallons per day per equivalent dwelling unit by Dec. 31, 2023, per stipulations in a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order.
“We really are still in the early phases, kind of lagging behind here, as far as getting these properties done,” Public Works Director Jared Campagna said. “We don’t have an actual schedule yet, but we are working towards getting one.”
New City Manager Ethan Imhoff described the sewer project as “a top priority.”
“We’re moving forward here to bring those properties into compliance,” Imhoff said.
'There was no plan'
Campagna said he has been working on the project for about two months.
“To my knowledge, there was no plan before,” he said.
Regarding future work, Campagna said, “As far as time goes, it’s going to be, I would say, months to up to a yearlong process to get all these properties into compliance. … I think the main issue here is kind of figuring out where all these lines go in the initial inspections and getting the design work. It will take up the bulk of the time. Actually doing the project construction-wise won’t relatively take that long.”
Finance Director Bob Ritter estimated the work will cost $250,000 from the city’s capital fund, although the amount “may change depending if there are unusual problems found.” Johnstown’s capital fund received an infusion of money when the city sold its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority in 2020, bringing in funds that were not previously available.
In comparison to the city, the Johnstown Housing Authority completed work on all of its properties from 2015 to 2020, spending $3.2 million in capital fund program money, according to information provided by Acting Executive Director Michael Alberts.
JHA did its upgrades when property owners, including businesses and residents, needed to replace piping, which often necessitated digging up basements and first floors. City Council changed the law in mid-2020 to allow trenchless methods, such as slip-lining and pipe bursting.
“Any type of trenchless work, such as slip-lining, likely would have saved us a great deal of time and money, and would have been much less of an inconvenience to our residents,” Alberts said.
“For our buildings without basements, like some of our high-rises that are designated for elderly and disabled families, we had to dig up the sewer lines right through the first floor. That meant digging up the floor through lobbies, hallways, in front of elevators, etc. That was a significant inconvenience for those populations.”
Alberts said, in family communities, “the most affected residents were those in handicap-accessible units in Solomon and Coopersdale, since those are ‘basement’ units and the residents had to be without access to their own bathroom for a day or longer.”
'Paying their surcharge'
Johnstown entered a consent order with the DEP in 2010. Selling the sewer system transferred the responsibility for the consent order from the municipality to the GJWA. But the city must still bring its properties into pressure test compliance, like any other owner.
So far, approximately 4,000 private properties – more than half of those in the city – have passed pressure tests, according to GJWA General Manager Michael Kerr.
“I think it’s important for me in my position to not look at who owns the building,” Kerr said. “I need to focus on the account number and the status of the account. (The city properties) are just one of the 3,700 other ones that aren’t done.
"They’re being charged and paying their surcharge like all of the other accounts that haven’t completed the work. And they’ll continue to be surcharged until the work is completed. It’s discriminatory for me to focus on who owns that building. My focus needs to be the account number and the status of that account.”
The water authority could see a major increase in fines if the system is not fixed in time, although the GJWA could ask for an another extension – as it did once already, getting the original deadline moved from Dec. 31, 2022 to the end of next year.
On the public side, 20 sanitary sewer overflows existed at the start of the project. Nine remain.
“We are being fined $1,000 for sewer SSO activations when we have an overflow event,” Kerr said. “That will go up to $10,000 (once per month maximum) at the end of the consent order for the overflows. But then there’s also a stipulated penalty of $500 a day for the flows being over the 625. That’s the stipulated penalty. So the maximum is $120,000 a year on one fine and $182,500 (for the other). That’s what the full maximum potential of the fine could be.”
