JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The joyous celebration of the beginning of life is on display in this creative collection.
“Genesis,” an exhibition by Johnstown native Eva Trout, is featured through April 21 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The pieces in the collection express a sense of hope in vibrant colors, textures, form and line.
Trout, who resides in Canonsburg, Washington County, said the abstract seascape work is inspired by Genesis 1:1-3 and the hovering energy of the spirit in creation.
“Most of the work from this show is from my ‘Genesis’ series, and I’ve been working on that series for about 15 years or more,” she said.
Trout said that, for many of those years, she worked in the medium of encaustic, a wax-based paint.
“It’s a hot process where you melt wax,” she said.
“I make the paint, and that’s wax, beeswax and varnish that you melt down and you work hot and you work in layers with a heat gun or blowtorch and you fuse every layer.”
The exhibit includes one encaustic piece that was inspired by the Bible verse.
“If I look at the creation story, it’s God who was brooding and loving over what was absolute chaos and catastrophe,” Trout said.
“He says, ‘Let there be light,’ and it was good. If I look at the creation story, I see the very energy of creativity, and the very essence of it is love.”
She said the remaining 17 pieces in the show are oil paintings.
“They’re abstract seascapes, and I work like a process painter, and it’s similar to some of the abstract expressionists and how they went about painting and looking at process and scratching and mark-making,” Trout said.
The exhibit also includes expressionistic floral paintings.
“Through use of vibrant color, thick paint and the garden as a metaphor, my expressionistic flower series has a similar motivation in communicating a hope and a yearning of the creation for the coming fulfillment of eternal glory on earth as it is in heaven,” Trout said.
Trout attended the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University, majoring in painting, drawing and sculpture.
She completed mission training with an arts emphasis, serving as a missionary with Youth With a Mission and other organizations.
For the past 25 years, Trout has worked as a professional, exhibiting artist, displaying her work in galleries and museums in the Pittsburgh region and beyond. Her artwork also is in several corporate and residential collections.
She also taught at and was the director of the art department at the Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy.
For more than 10 years, Trout worked as the international missions director at Covenant Church, of Pittsburgh, where she received her ordination. She has directed creative outreaches in a variety of settings and has traveled globally, leading creative missions in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.
In 2017, Trout and her husband, Scott, purchased and renovated an old building in Carnegie, Allegheny County, where her retail gallery and teaching studios, Firebox Art Studios, are located.
The gallery hosts the works of more than 20 professional artists, as well as her own.
Trout is a member of Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Society of Artists and National Association of Women Artists.
Rosemary Pawlowski, gallery director, said she is thrilled to have Trout making her Johnstown exhibiting debut at the gallery.
“Her work blows you away,” she said.
“It’s so vibrant and you see so much in it. It’s creative and absolutely mesmerizing, especially her encaustic work, because it’s intense and very labor-intensive and she executes it beautifully.”
Pawlowski said viewers to Trout’s work will bask in the vibrancy.
“They draw you in so much and her work attracts people,” she said.
“I think once you see it, you’ll come back to look at it again. You stand back and try to understand what she’s putting into it and what you get out of it.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Following a gallery tour, Trout will present an artist’s talk at 3:30 p.m. and speak on her art and pieces in the show and how she fulfills her role as a missionary, through her art, to help others.
“I would urge artists who are trying to find their way who need promotional activities or career path ideas to come and engage with her,” Pawlowski said.
“She’s a great role model, and is interested in artists making their way in thinking how their art affects and helps others.”
Light refreshments will be served.
The reception is free to attend and reservations are not required.
Trout said she hopes that for those seeing her work, they’ll visually enjoy it.
“People can interpret what they want. They are what they are, and that’s how I take it,” she said.
“I also hope they like it and can embrace contemporary work and be open to it.”
There is no admission fee.
Gallery hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 or visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
