LEXINGTON, Va. – Kasey Meredith, a Johnstown native, will take command of the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute during a 10 a.m. parade Friday.
The Tribune-Democrat will stream the event live at www.tribdem.com.
The Westmont Hilltop graduate is the first female regimental commander – the highest-ranking cadet – in the school's 182 history.
"I'm truly excited to take command Friday and begin to learn how to more effectively lead through this position but to also bring my idea to VMI to set the bar even higher for the years to follow," Meredith said. "It is absolutely going to be a memorable moment and I can't wait for it and the opportunities to come next year."
In her new role Meredith will be responsible for the training, discipline, morale, appearance, welfare and health of the corps.
She's also served as a Color Guard corporal, fire team leader in the U.S. Marine Corps ROTC Detachment, and most recently as the 1st Battalion sergeant major.
During the parade, the current regimental commander, Cadet First Captain Troy Smith, will pass the flag to Meredith.
That will symbolize the transition from the class of 2021 to that of 2022.
"I am pleased that cadet Meredith will serve as VMI's first female regimental commander," Director of Communications and Marketing Bill Wyatt said. "She has distinguished herself as a strong leader during her time at VMI."
He added that regimental commander plays an important role in the development of future leaders and Meredith "embodies the VMI values of honor, integrity, self-discipline, leadership and is well-suited to make a positive impact on the Corps of Cadets."
Following the change of command event, there will be a second parade at 2 p.m. to honor the 592 VMI cadets and alumni killed in action.
According to a release from the school, parades are a tradition to witness the corps' professionalism on display.
