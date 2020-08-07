Johnstown native and Morgan State University professor Leah Hollis will conduct a study in the region to examine how the COVID-19 schools shutdown affected students of color.
“What’s happening in middle-America?” Hollis said. “We always hear about Chicago and L.A. and Houston – and that’s great. But what’s happening in middle-America with the disruption in education because of COVID? And are there things indicative or particular to middle-America that we need to pay attention to?”
With the help of the Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club, of which she is a former member, Hollis will be interviewing around 30 students from seven area school districts – Ferndale, Bishop McCort Catholic, Westmont Hilltop, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Richland and Greater Johnstown.
Letters of interest will be sent out to the districts beginning the week of Aug. 10.
Hollis said what inspired the research was that she was continually hearing about how the virus had expanded the digital divide in large school districts. That made her wonder how the issue affected Johnstown.
“What about my hometown, the community I grew up in?” Hollis said. “I’m sure the same issues exist about internet access and computers.”
She saw an opportunity to explore those questions in a grant program through Albany State University in Georgia.
‘Exploratory study’
Hollis applied and was awarded one of 10 grants, funded by Albany State’s Center for Educational Opportunity.
That’s when she contacted the Greater Johnstown Minority Scholars Club – where her mother, Clea Hollis, is a founder and executive secretary.
The club works with academically strong high school students and distributes endowments every year.
Clea Hollis said students eligible for the study will be from the 2018 and 2019 lists of scholars because the 2020 list was never received due to the pandemic.
The basis of the study will be how the Greater Johnstown area dealt with the switch to online learning and examine “what strategies were successful for students and what strategies failed to bridge the gap for students who potentially have limited resources to engage online learning,” she said.
She hopes to get responses back during August, then have the selected students complete surveys in September. She would then perform interviews with the group in October.
Students who participate will receive $50.
That timeline could be moved up depending on how quickly applications are returned.
“It’s an exploratory study,” Leah Hollis said. “Who knows what we’ll find?”
‘Race and class issues’
Bruce Haselrig Sr., chairman of the club, called the project a “unique” opportunity for the participants.
“I’m just pleased she thought about trying to use some of our students,” he said.
In her normal studies, Leah Hollis examines workplace bullying in higher education, especially power differentials across management, middle- and entry-level positions along race and gender lines.
Researching the digital divide is connected, because it also deals with a power difference, she said.
“While this particular study is not about workplace bullying specifically, I would like to know how is it affecting our communities of color,” Hollis said.
“So, the race and class issues that underpin this study are very similar to the other things that I am working on.”
This isn’t the first time she’s been involved in giving back to Johnstown. Leah Hollis has participated in several minority scholarships.
Clea Hollis sees her daughter as a great example for the students in the minority scholars club and considers Leah a good role model.
“She’s just given back over a period of time, continually,” Haselrig said. “I can’t tell you the number of times she’s been back to work with many organizations in the community – school districts, other organizations, etc. So, she’s just a great resource.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.