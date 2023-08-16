JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown native is bringing his hip-hop style back to the area for a celebratory performance.
Eem Triplin will present his EP release show “Still Pretty” from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“Doing this show in Johnstown means a lot to me because there were never many opportunities for me as an artist growing up here,” he said. “I’m excited to be able to put a spotlight on my hometown and provide a fun event for the local community that made me who I am today.”
The EP includes seven songs.
“It’s a collection of songs I’ve made over the past couple of months, and I’m happy that it’s out, and I think people are enjoying it,” Triplin said.
At the show, Triplin said, he’ll perform songs from “Still Pretty,” along with previously released singles such as “Awkward Freestyle” and “Just Friends?”
“I want to come and turn the city up and make this a fun event,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I want to give back to Johnstown, so I hope people come out and have a good time because it’s all positive vibes.”
Also featured will be local rap artists, as well as DJ sets. In addition, exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase.
“Still Pretty” is available for purchase on digital music platforms.
Triplin started his career as a producer, creating and selling beats online and producing songs for rappers and hip-hop artists.
His career as an artist kicked into high gear when he shared “Awkward Freestyle.” The song went viral, inspiring thousands of TikTok creations and generating millions of streams on all platforms.
Triplin has scored with follow-up hits “Just Friends?” and “Louie V,” which generated multiple viral moments at the Rolling Loud festival.
Throughout the year, Triplin has toured across the country and Europe, performing at music festivals in Portugal, Germany and Switzerland.
“It’s nice seeing the reaction to my music, and the fact that people overseas are listening to my music is kind of crazy,” he said.
Triplin said he’s working toward releasing his first album.
“I’m going to be making more music, and hopefully some big things will happen,” he said. “You’ll be hearing my name more.”
Shelley Johansson, director of communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which operates the park, said they are looking forward to hosting the show.
“To provide a venue for this type of event was the entire purpose of building Peoples Natural Gas Park,” she said. “Every time there are events like this downtown, it benefits the entire community, so we are delighted to be able to host this concert by this exciting young artist from Johnstown.”
Food vendors will include Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, Island Cuisine and Main Street Pizzeria. There also will be a bar. Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
The all-ages show is free and open to the public.
For more information on Triplin, visit his YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@EemTriplin, and follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
