JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After Winnie Voytko heard about the national attention her daughter received for stepping into a lead role in “The Music Man” on Broadway, she was just glad to see her doing what she loves.
“It’s just fun to follow her career,” she said.
Kathy Voytko filled in for lead actor Sutton Foster in the role of Marian Paroo when Foster tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 23.
With just an hour’s notice, she began rehearsing the part without batting an eye and took the stage at at the Winter Garden Theater alongside star actor Hugh Jackman.
That’s her job as a swing on Broadway.
The Johnstown native and 1990 Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate learns more than a handful of roles for each performance so she can fill in when needed. That includes memorizing all of the songs, speaking parts and choreography for each role.
“She enjoys being a swing,” Winnie Voytko said. “Being a swing is always a challenge and something different.”
She added that her daughter never wants to be a lead actor because that would mean always performing the same songs and wearing the same costumes.
According to Kathy Voytko’s resume on her website, she’s been cast in “Tuck Everlasting,” “The Pirate Queen,” “Oklahoma” and other productions on Broadway. She also has film, television and national tour credits.
Her latest performance garnered national attention because Jackman, starring as Professor Harold Hill in the production, called Kathy Voytko and all the other swings up to the front of the stage after the show to sing their praises.
“All of these people here, the swings – and I’m emotional because it humbles me,” he said in a video widely circulated on social media. “The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent – the swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway.”
Jackman also acknowledged the role that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic played in bringing the swings into the performance and in canceling performances.
“This is what’s unprecedented. It’s not only happening here at the Winter Garden. It’s happening all over Broadway,” he said. “This is a time we’ve never known. We’re in our fourth preview – we’re all just sort of learning – so swings and understudies have not had a chance to learn.
“They watch from the corner of the room while we rehearse, while we get to practice over and over again. They just get to watch and write notes and then – five hours before our performance, that’s all – ‘You’re on, by the way. You have a wig fitting. Go.’ ”
‘What I want to do’
Winnie Voytko said that her daughter is a very talented individual who “could have done anything she wanted in the world.”
Kathy Voytko chose a performing career because of a trip the pair took to attend a production of “Les Miserables” in Pittsburgh when she was a senior in high school. Prior to that, she’d never sung a note, her mother said.
“At intermission, she looked at me and said, ‘This is what I want to do with my life,’ ” Winnie Voytko said.
Participating in the performing arts runs in the family. Winnie Voytko has been the seamstress for the Johnstown Concert Ballet for the past 50 years, and her daughter danced there for 13 years.
Winnie and Kathy Voytko were both inducted in 2012 into the Artists’ Hall of Fame, sponsored by Bottle Works.
Michael Bodolosky remembers the Johnstown native as a “skilled and talented” young woman. He worked with her in 2017 when he was the executive director of the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus.
Bodolosky said they wanted to feature a local talent and called on Kathy Voytko.
“When she and her husband were at the PPAC, they were phenomenal artists,” he said.
Bodolosky said he thinks that it’s fantastic she’s received this attention and hopes it opens more doors for her.
COVID-19 halts show
Winnie Voytko said the family typically goes to see her daughter perform if they can get to New York fast enough, but that won’t be anytime soon.
“The Music Man” is canceled through Saturday because Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID,” he said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back onstage.”
Kathy Voytko could not talk about the performance because of a contractual agreement with the show. The press department for “The Music Man” did not respond to an email from The Tribune-Democrat.
