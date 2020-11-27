Michael Facciani, a Johnstown native and musician, is returning to the area Thursday for a Christmas performance with renowned gospel music artist Jeff Stice.
“It’s always good to come back,” Facciani said.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, and feature several Christmas classics.
Facciani said the show will include “The Christmas Shoes,” “Mary Did You Know?” and Stice will perform the “Hallelujah Chorus,” which “always brings down the house.”
Another Johnstown resident, 13-year-old Ava Zucco, also will join the duo on stage to sing.
Facciani said a few Elvis Presley songs will be featured during the show, along with some other songs that will “pull at the heartstrings” of the audience.
The Rev. Jim Gay, pastor of the fellowship, said the church is “so excited to be able to open our doors and give our community the opportunity and reason to celebrate.”
For those who attend, it’ll be an outlet to forget the troubles of the world, he added.
That’s the goal of Thursday’s concert – to spread some Christmas cheer and happiness, especially because of the turmoil felt during this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facciani said if there’s one lesson everyone learned this year is that life can be “very uncertain.”
Gay echoed the sentiment, stating that it’s been “a year unlike any other.”
Stice and Facciani have joined each other on stage before, but for Facciani, it’s always an honor.
“He’s got a heart of gold,” Facciani said of his co-performer.
Stice is a Gospel Music Hall of Fame pianist, Dove and Grammy nominee and 15-time Southern Gospel Musician of the Year.
Tickets for the performance are $10 and can be purchased at the church office on Elton Road.
For more information, call 814-266-2322.
After the show in Johnstown, Stice and Facciani will get together again in Florida for performances on Dec. 10 and 14.
