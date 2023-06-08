JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown native Leah P. Hollis has been named the new associate dean for access, equity and inclusion in the Penn State College of Education.
“I am thrilled to be going to Penn State,” she said.
Hollis views the new position as a good combination of her background in administration and her research in workplace bullying in higher education, as well as a chance to lead by example.
“This position is about recruiting, maintaining and developing a system of support of people of color,” she said.
As associate dean, she will coordinate and support the advancement of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging activities across college structures.
She’ll also lead and participate in the daily activities of the Office of Education and Social Equity, while providing leadership to the Equity Coalition, which is an aggregated team of leaders across the college.
Additionally, Hollis will bring together and support an interdisciplinary group of students, scholars and community members committed to praxis and engagement, and continue working to develop, implement and evaluate practices and policies regarding research, teaching and service in alignment with the college’s strategic plan.
It was the college’s dean, Kim Lawless, who convinced Hollis to take the job because of the leaders’ commitment to maintaining the anti-racist college through undertakings such as sustaining faculty of color, examining policy and supporting a more inclusive audience.
“I’m a fan of justice and I’m a fan of inclusion and people feeling like they belong,” Hollis said.
She gave a special shout-out to the faculty and dean for being very informative and inspiring.
Lawless said in a release that although they met several impressive candidates during the search, Hollis stood out.
“Her broad experience as well as her obvious passion for and commitment to anti-racism made her the clear choice for this vital role,” she said.
“We look forward to her leadership as our college continues to work toward our goal of changing education by educating for change.”
Hollis has an extensive academic background in which she holds several prestigious responsibilities.
She has published four books and authored or co-authored 37 peer-reviewed journal articles, seven book chapters and 17 scholarly essays, and she serves as a faculty member in the Department of Advanced Studies, Leadership and Policy at Morgan State University, serves as a senior researcher at Boston University’s Wheelock College of Education and Human Development Center for Character and Social Responsibility, and is a senior research associate in the Samuel Dewitt Proctor Institute in the Rutgers University Graduate School of Education.
Hollis is scheduled to start her new job on Aug. 1.
