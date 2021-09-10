William David Moskal, a Johnstown native, was among the thousands killed on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center in New York City.
Moskal was making a presentation on the 99th floor of the North Tower that morning when a hijacked jet slammed into the skyscraper.
Moskal was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Johnstown. He was a 1969 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School. In 2001, Moskal lived in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville, Ohio, and worked for Marsh & McLennan, an insurance broker.
He spoke with his wife, Lorraine, at 8:05 that morning from the Marriott Hotel at the World Trade Center before heading to a business conference.
In 2011, the West End Improvement Group dedicated a monument and flag pole in Moskal’s honor at the corner of D Street and Fairfield Avenue.
A tribute to Moskal also was established in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood. A large steel beam from the World Trade Center was placed at the corner of a pavilion outside St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, with a plaque bearing Moskal’s name and photograph.
