JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Simeon Margolis, a Johnstown native who spent his career at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, died May 16 at the age of 91.
He is greatly missed by his family and all that knew him, daughter Amy Hardin said.
"We were very blessed to have him in our family," she said.
She and her sister, Susan Margolis, remembered their father as a caring family man who exuded patience and someone who could always be counted on.
"No matter how busy he was, he always came to whatever we were in," Susan Margolis said.
She recalled regular childhood journeys to the library with their dad, playing bridge on camping trips, the weekly letters he'd write to his three daughters when they went away to college and how he always waited up for them to come home.
The pair added that their father had a healthy competitive spirit and was an extremely intelligent person whose curiosity persisted through his final days.
"We'll miss him," Susan Margolis said.
Simeon Margolis was the son of Lithuanian immigrants Edward C. and Bella (Cantor) Margolis.
He graduated from Upper Yoder High School in 1949 and excelled at baseball and basketball during his secondary and collegiate careers, earning a spot in the Johns Hopkins Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.
He moved to Baltimore after graduation to attend Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine on a full scholarship and earned his bachelor's degree in 1953, medical degree in 1957 and a doctorate in biochemistry in 1964.
Simeon Margolis spent more than 50 years at Johns Hopkins where he was a professor emeritus of medicine, biological chemistry and endocrinology and served as director of the division of endocrinology and metabolism for a time in which he researched cholesterol and treated patients for related issues.
He was appointed as the associate dean for academic affairs in 1984 before becoming the associate dean for faculty affairs in 1990.
In his private practice, the doctor focused on diabetes management and preventing heart disease.
Hardin said her father was dedicated to medicine and Johns Hopkins.
Because of his strong sense of duty, moral compass and work ethic, she and her siblings saw him as a role model.
"You could always count on him to talk something through," Hardin said.
Additionally, Simeon Margolis wrote a medical column for The Baltimore Sun from 1987 to 1997, columns for Yahoo! Health and for more than 20 years edited "Health After 50," a newsletter from Johns Hopkins.
He also edited more than 20 books and white papers and appeared on a talk show with Oprah Winfrey.
Susan Margolis said her father loved to edit and when she and her sisters were in school he always helped out in that department.
Simeon Margolis was married for nearly 57 years to Westmont native Mary Alice "Bebe" Kahl until her death in 2011.
He's survived by daughters Susan Margolis, of Cary, North Carolina; Hardin, of Homeland, Maryland; and Karen M. Griswold, of Massachusetts; and six grandchildren.
