Johnstown native Dave Dietz says he’s preparing teens for life after high school.
The retired Army lieutenant colonel was honored for his leadership of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs at two Tampa- area high schools.
Dietz was named Junior ROTC Instructor of the Year for both Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6287 of Ruskin, Florida, and VFW District 12 of Hillsborough County, Florida.
The son of Dave and Lynda Dietz of Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, has been a Junior ROTC senior instructor since retiring from the Army in 2020 after 27 years of service. His career took him to bases in six different states and South Korea. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan, once to Iraq and once to Kosovo.
Described by the Army as “one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world,” the voluntary Junior ROTC program allows students to experience military physical fitness training, discipline and values.
Dietz took over the program at Lennard High School in Ruskin last year, moving from Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida.
The program at Lennard meets three days a week before school for basic Army fitness training drills. In addition, the members – known as cadets – do community service projects and offer a color guard program for various events, Dietz said.
“Community service is very important to their growth,” he said.
The program prepares the cadets for the future. Dietz says he tells his students, “Life’s going to hit you in the butt.”
New members are often undisciplined and just looking for physical conditioning and social opportunities.
“It is rewarding to see them come full spectrum,” Dietz said.
The Instructor of the Year awards were presented last month at the Ruskin VFW post. The Osprey Observer newspaper reported that Dietz was accompanied by his daughter, Kaedynce, and son, Kameron.
“Outside being humbled for these awards, it’s also just as special to represent Lennard High School, along with having my son and daughter share that moment with me,” he told the paper’s editor, Madeline Gardner.
