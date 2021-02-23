An episode of Food Network’s “Supermarket Stakeout” featuring Chef Craig Jones, a Johnstown native, has been delayed to air in the summer.
Jones’ episode was originally slated to air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, but was pushed back to the summer, though no date was given to Jones as of Tuesday afternoon.
A marathon of “Chopped” was scheduled to be broadcast on Tuesday, according to Food Network’s website.
A watch party at 814 Lanes & Games in Richland Township with Jones, now a resident of Suwanee, Georgia, in attendance was planned for Tuesday.
Jones plans on rescheduling the watch party when he knows the new air date.
